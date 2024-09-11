Pier Capital LLC Sells 64,302 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

