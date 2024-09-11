PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

