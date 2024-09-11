PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PTY stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
