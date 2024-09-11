PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.74

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.74, with a volume of 16671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

