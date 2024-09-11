Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 million.

NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 47,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

