Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 million.
Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 47,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.
