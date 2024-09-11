Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44. 1,715,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,985,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

