Polymath (POLY) Trading 64.8% Lower This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 68.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $22,759.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00108005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.03184866 USD and is down -63.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $21,801.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

