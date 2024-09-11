Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.
About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
