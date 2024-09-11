PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Trading Down 3.6%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 29,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 429,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

