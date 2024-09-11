PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,698,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,445,757 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.74.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $664,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,685,927 shares in the company, valued at $37,646,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $3,155,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after buying an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

