Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 4.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $56.55. Approximately 82,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 276,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $18,878,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

