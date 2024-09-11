Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $114.09

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.09, but opened at $109.11. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 5,678 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $551.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

