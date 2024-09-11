Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.50 and last traded at 0.51, with a volume of 278091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.87. The company has a market cap of $91.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premium Nickel Resources

In other Premium Nickel Resources news, Director David Newman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.86 per share, for a total transaction of 25,890.00. Insiders own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

