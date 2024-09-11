Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.