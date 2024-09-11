Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.93 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 43,023 shares changing hands.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.