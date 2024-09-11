Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Progyny worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

