Prom One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00009303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $95.91 million and $2.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.36 or 1.00383635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37448616 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,611,255.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

