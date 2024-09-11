ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 177495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $752.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.