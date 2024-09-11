ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.81. Approximately 2,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $82.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

