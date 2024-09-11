ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.00

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 31841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

