ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 4.7%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.19 and last traded at $82.37. Approximately 953,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,187,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2,562.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,420,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,026 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 132.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 57.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 29.1% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

