Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 36,492 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 36,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $68,969.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 11,396 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $27,806.24.

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $115,183.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $18,778.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $28,758.50.

TARA stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

