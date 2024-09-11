Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 264,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,568,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

