Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 25%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,221,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 578,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

