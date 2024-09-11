Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised by Analyst

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daktronics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Daktronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $12.05 on Monday. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $557.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,793.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,793.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

