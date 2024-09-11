Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 238.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

