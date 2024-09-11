Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Issued By B. Riley

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Safehold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 345,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.78%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

