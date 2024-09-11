Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Decreased by B. Riley

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.94. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

