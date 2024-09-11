Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Reduced by Analyst

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average is $259.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.