Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Lifted by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

