Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

