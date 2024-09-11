Q4 2026 EPS Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

