QNB Corp. (QNBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on September 27th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. QNB has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.