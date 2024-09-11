QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Financial Comparison

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QT Imaging and FONAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -37.12% FONAR 10.66% 7.50% 5.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and FONAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A FONAR $98.64 million 1.05 $9.38 million $1.56 10.51

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Summary

FONAR beats QT Imaging on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

