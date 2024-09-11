QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,710,000 after buying an additional 109,549 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 562.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

