Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,801 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $191,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

