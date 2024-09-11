Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.95

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009309 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,729.34 or 0.99885096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

