QUASA Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $155,376.59 and approximately $5,367.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.21 or 0.99763765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197778 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,486.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

