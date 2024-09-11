Raymond James Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.36).

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

