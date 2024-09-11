Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT):

9/5/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Applied Industrial Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.59 and a one year high of $223.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

