Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

RF opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

View Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.