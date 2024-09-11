Relay Token 1-Day Volume Tops $0.03 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

