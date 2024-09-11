RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $35.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $261.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

