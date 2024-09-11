Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $62.42

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.42, but opened at $60.86. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 1,520 shares.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $52,002.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,496.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,828 shares of company stock worth $1,155,090. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 113.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

