Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $719,072.63

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $77.27 million and $719,072.63 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.56 or 0.99950714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10062917 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $662,333.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

