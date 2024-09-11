RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 3.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 56,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.