Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Friday, September 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $17.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.64. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Redburn Atlantic cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $894.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $859.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $212,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

