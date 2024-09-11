Reviewing XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO) & Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices -100.57% -11.27% -4.61% XOMA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and XOMA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $139.91 million 4.83 -$140.75 million ($2.21) -4.80 XOMA $9.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avid Bioservices.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avid Bioservices and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 1 4 0 2.80 XOMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Given Avid Bioservices’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than XOMA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats XOMA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tustin, California.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.