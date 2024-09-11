Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 5138478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £14.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

