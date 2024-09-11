Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the typical volume of 280 call options.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,682 shares of company stock worth $3,476,642. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 326,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 578,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 151,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,201. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

