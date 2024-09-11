Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

